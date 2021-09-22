Sumona Chakravarti: “I Am ‘Unemployed’ & Battling Endometriosis Stage 4 Since 2011”
Everyone’s life has taken a sharp turn ever since the pandemic hit us in 2019. Nobody is left unaffected from this chaos irrespective of who they are. Recently The Kapil Sharma Show actor Sumona Chakravarti has posted a note on social media where she shared how the lockdown has affected her emotionally. The actor also opened up about being “unemployed” and suffering from endometriosis since 2011.
Sumona Chakravarti
Recently the ‘Barfi!’ actor penned an emotional note on Instagram giving out the harsh realities of her life. Sharing a post-workout selfie, Sumona wrote that even though she has been unemployed, she is privileged enough to feed her family.
Sumona wrote about working out at home and feeling guilty about her privileges in one of her post. “Did a proper workout at home after ages. Some days I feel guilty because boredom is a privilege. I may be unemployed & yet i am able to feed my family & myself. That is a privilege. Sometimes I feel guilty. Especially when am feeling low due to pms’in. The mood swings play havoc emotionally.”
Sumona Chakravarti
Sumona is a popular face of Indian television, also opened up about her Endometriosis diagnosis. She said, “Something I’ve never shared before. I have been battling endometriosis since 2011. Been in stage IV for many years now. A good eating habit, exercise & most importantly no stress is key to my well-being. The lockdown has been emotionally hard for me.”
She further added, “Though I’ll share my feelings for whoever is reading this to understand that all that glitters is not gold. We are all struggling with something or the other in our lives. We all have our own battles to fight”.