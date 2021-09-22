Sumona Chakravarti: “I Am ‘Unemployed’ & Battling Endometriosis Stage 4 Since 2011”

Everyone’s life has taken a sharp turn ever since the pandemic hit us in 2019. Nobody is left unaffected from this chaos irrespective of who they are. Recently The Kapil Sharma Show actor Sumona Chakravarti has posted a note on social media where she shared how the lockdown has affected her emotionally. The actor also opened up about being “unemployed” and suffering from endometriosis since 2011.

Recently the ‘Barfi!’ actor penned an emotional note on Instagram giving out the harsh realities of her life. Sharing a post-workout selfie, Sumona wrote that even though she has been unemployed, she is privileged enough to feed her family. Sumona wrote about working out at home and feeling guilty about her privileges in one of her post. “Did a proper workout at home after ages. Some days I feel guilty because boredom is a privilege. I may be unemployed & yet i am able to feed my family & myself. That is a privilege. Sometimes I feel guilty. Especially when am feeling low due to pms’in. The mood swings play havoc emotionally.”

