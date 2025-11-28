Suniel Shetty Came In Support of Smriti Mandhana Amid Speculations of Palash Muchhal Cheating Cricketer

The spotlight remains firmly on the postponed wedding of cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal, which was scheduled for 23 November. It has now been six days since the announcement, and new developments continue to make headlines. While the postponement was initially attributed to the ill health of Smriti’s father, an alleged flirting chat involving Palash soon went viral online, adding fuel to the ongoing controversy.

Palash Muchhal And Smriti Mandhana

Palash Muchhal And Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding Postponed

But amidst all the noise, one decision by Jemima Rodrigues is winning hearts, including that of Bollywood star Suniel Shetty. According to some of the media reports, Jemima Rodrigues has opted out of the remaining matches of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia. To stand silently but firmly by her close friend Smriti Mandhana during this emotionally difficult phase.

Jemima Rodrigues

Also Read: Dhanush Revisits ‘Raanjhanaa’ Memories in Varanasi; Mrunal Thakur’s Comment Sparks Fresh Buzz

Suniel Shetty took to X to praise Jemima for her gesture. Sharing a newspaper clipping covering the same news, he wrote, “I read this article in the morning and my heart became happy. Jemima is with Smriti after leaving WBBL. No big statement, just silent solidarity. This is what real teammates do.” This subtle yet powerful stand by Jemima has become a talking point among fans and the cricketing fraternity.

Palash Muchhal And Smriti Mandhana

As the wedding delay made headlines, an alleged chat surfaced online in which Palash Muchhal is seen flirting with a girl named Mary D’Costa. Soon after, his name was also linked with Nandika, a choreographer. However, both Mary D’Costa and a friend of Nandika have issued clarifications regarding the matter, urging people not to jump to conclusions. While social media is buzzing with accusations and speculations, Palash’s family insists the relationship remains intact.