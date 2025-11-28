Bhavin Bhanushali Marries Long-Time Partner Disha Chandreja, Wedding Pictures Go Viral, Celebs Shower Love

Popular singer, actor and digital sensation Bhavin Bhanushali has officially tied the knot with his longtime partner Disha Chandreja. The couple got married on 27 November 2025 in their hometown in Maharashtra. Hours ago, Bhavin shared beautiful glimpses from their wedding ceremony on his Instagram, and the pictures are already creating a storm across social media. Bhavin posted a set of stunning wedding photos, capturing the couple in their traditional attire.

Disha looked breathtaking in a red bridal lehenga, while Bhavin complemented her perfectly in an elegant white sherwani. In the caption, Bhavin wrote a heartfelt line in Gujarati, “Tu mari ne hoon taro thai gayo – 27.11.25.” (You became mine, and I became yours.) Fans and followers are loving the couple’s chemistry, and the images have gone viral within minutes of being shared. The entertainment industry chimed in with warm wishes for the newly married couple.

Several TV and film celebrities congratulated Bhavin and Disha on their big day. Vishal Jethwa commented, “Bhavinn Bhai, Naman Pranam Abhinandan.” Rashmi Desai wrote, “Congratulations tamne bannev ne.” Avika Gor wished, “Congratulations!” Neil Nitin Mukesh shared, “Congratulations to you my dear.” Hiten Tejwani added, “Congratulations friends… God bless you.” The comments section continues to flood with love from fans, co-actors, and influencers who have closely followed Bhavin’s journey from television to music and digital entertainment.

Bhavin Bhanushali, known for his work in films, music videos, and web content, enjoys a massive fan following on social media. His wedding announcement has left fans emotional and delighted. The couple’s heartwarming pictures reflect their bond, and supporters are eagerly waiting for more glimpses from the wedding festivities. Bhavin and Disha’s wedding has become one of the most talked-about celebrity events of the week, making headlines and trending across platforms.