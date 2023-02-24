‘Supposed To Marry In…’: Rakul Preet Savagely Responds To Marriage Rumours With Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh addressed rumours about her marriage with producer Jackky Bhagnani in a recent interview, joking that they were supposed to marry in November last year. She and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship official in 2021.

The producer wished his ladylove a happy 31st birthday and shared a photo of them walking together.On the occasion of her birthday, he wrote her a lovely romantic note. Since then, the couple has frequently shared the cutest photos of themselves together.

Last year, rumours of Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding circulated, and the actress put an end to them with a hilarious tweet. She has now addressed wedding rumours once more, joking that they were supposed to marry in November of last year!

Rakul Preet Singh was asked if she Googles her own name in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar. She revealed that articles about her are written on a weekly basis and appear on Google Alerts. While discussing this, she also joked that she was supposed to marry last year and wondered how the wedding went.

“Google Alert picked up on that” (I do not have to search for it separately). There really are articles about myself each week.

Even by way, I was to tie the knot in November of last year. I just want to know how it went. I Google food and the number of calories in my food. “I read mostly about food, calories, and health,” said Rakul Preet Singh.

Rakul had previously told Hindustan Times in an interview last year that she and Jackky respect each other.

“Our schedules are so packed that we rarely talk about our work”. When it comes to certain topics I want to discuss, I do so; otherwise, we respect each other as partners. Then there’s the issue of security.”

On Professional Front

Rakul Preet Singh, who was recently seen in Thank God, now has some interesting projects lined up. Among these are Indian 2 and Kamal Hassan.

Indian 2 is a sequel to the 1996 film Indian and stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simhaa, and Priya Bhavani Shankar, in addition to Rakul and Kamal. She is also in an untitled film with Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor.