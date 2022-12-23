“Omkara” And “Desi Boyz” Will Soon Have a Remake; Filmmaker Confirmed

This year, there is a churning of remakes of films one after the other in Bollywood. While some of the films did wonders at the box office, most of them failed to leave any kind of impact on the audience. But it looks like that hasn’t stopped the filmmakers from going ahead with more remakes. Now, filmmakers are opting for such Hindi films that are less than two decades old. On the previous day, it was announced that the superhit film “Omkara” (2006), directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, would be remade. Not only this, but Akshay Kumar and John Abraham’s 2011 film “Desi Boyz” will get a sequel too.

As per the reports related to it, let you know that, on Thursday, i.e., on December 22, filmmaker Anand Pandit said that he has joined hands with Eros International and Parag Sanghvi to produce the sequels of Vishal Bhardwaj’s acclaimed crime-drama genre film “Omkara” and romantic-comedy genre film “Desi Boyz.” While 2006’s “Omkara” was the Hindi film adaptation of Shakespeare’s tragedy “Othello,” “Desi Boyz” (2011) was the story of two friends who start working as male escorts after losing their jobs due to the economic downturn.

Anand Pandit of “Anand Pandit Motion Pictures” said that it is high time to revisit these two films and present them to the new generation. These two films, i.e., “Omkara” and “Desi Boyz,” were trailblazers in their respective times for their story-telling, star cast, and music. They are still unforgettable for their hold on their respective genres. The filmmaker said in a statement: “They have a cult following for a variety of reasons, and it feels like the right time to revisit these hits and take their stories forward for a new generation of audiences.”

Sunil Lulla, Chairman, Eros Motion Pictures, said that they are thrilled to collaborate with Anand Pandit. They said: “We often wonder what happened to our favourite cinematic characters, and whether their journeys took them in surprising directions. These films will answer many such questions.” They further added, “We will work together to ensure that the essence of these classics remains untouched, even as we infuse new energy and vibrancy into them.”

Regarded as one of the best adaptations of Shakespeare’s ‘Othello’, “Omkara” has been a pop culture classic, remembered for its soundtrack by Vishal Bhardwaj and Gulzar, and it featured stellar performances by an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vivek Oberoi, and Bipasha Basu. On the other hand, “Desi Boyz,” which was a 2011 romantic-comedy genre film, marked the directorial debut of Rohit Dhawan, the son of noted director David Dhawan. The film starred Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, and Chitrangada Singh in the key roles, while Sanjay Dutt appeared in an extended cameo appearance.