These stars reacted to the Taliban attack in Afghanistan, Riya Chakraborty raised her voice for women.

After almost 20 years, the Taliban have once again captured Afghanistan. After the withdrawal of the forces of America and NATO countries from Afghanistan, the civilian government there has collapsed. The Taliban have completely occupied there. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani also left the country. The situation in Afghanistan has remained dire since the Taliban occupation. People are fleeing the country without taking any goods. On the other hand, a huge crowd has gathered at the Kabul airport, due to which a situation of stampede has been created there. To control the crowd, American soldiers have to fire in the air from time to time. By noon, Taliban fighters surrounded Kabul from all sides and this news spread like a sensation in the world.

The stars reacted to the attack on Afghanistan

Many Bollywood stars have also expressed their reaction to the situation in Afghanistan. In 24 hours, the Taliban has taken the whole world by surprise by capturing Kabul. The whole world is astonished about how Afghanistan finally succumbed to the Taliban so easily. Many stars also expressed concern on social media on the plight of women in Afghanistan.

Rhea Chakraborty

Riya Chakraborty has posted a story on an Instagram about the situation in Afghanistan. Through this story, she said, ‘While on one hand the world is fighting for wages, on the other hand women are being sold in Afghanistan. She herself has become a commodity. It breaks my heart to see the condition of women in Afghanistan.

Karan Tacker

In this matter, television actor Karan Tacker posted, writing, ‘Humanity shamed. The world is just sitting silently watching the spectacle.

Shekhar Kapoor

Shekhar Kapur also expressed concern over the situation in Afghanistan. He wrote, ‘Special prayer for the people of Afghanistan. A nation was broken and ruined for the colonial ambitions of foreign powers.’

Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt’s mother and actress Soni Razdan tweeted, ‘When one country was celebrating its Independence Day, another country is losing its independence. What is this world?

Tisca Chopra

Recalling the days spent in Kabul in her childhood, Tisca Chopra said, ‘Kabul was very beautiful, she had grown up. But what is happening now breaks my heart. Praying for the peace of a very beautiful but sad country.