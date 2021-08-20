This Bigg Boss OTT Contestant’s Pictures Made Their Way To Adult Site; Know How Her Parents Reacted To It
Bigg Boss OTT is making headlines since the day it premiered on Voot. Every contestant on the show comes with some sort of controversy attached to them.
Recently, we witnessed the first elimination of the season. The participant who has got evicted after just one week of stay is actress Urfi Javed. The young girl, after coming out has recalled one of the controversies that she accidentally got into. In an interview, Urfi remembered the torturous experience she had had after her pictures were uploaded on an adult site. The actress further revealed that she had to endure mental and physical abuse from her father after this unfortunate episode.
Talking to RJ Siddharth Kannan about the same, Urfi told, “I was not even in college, I was in the eleventh standard. It was tough because I didn’t have my family’s support. My family blamed me, I was victim-blamed. My relatives went so far as to call me a porn star. They wanted me to check my bank account, expecting to find crores. My father was physically and mentally abusive, and that torture lasted two years. I couldn’t remember my own name; people said such nasty things about me. No girl should go through what I went through.”
Explaining her testing times, the Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 actress said that she was victim-blamed and that people believed that she was secretly a porn star. She also revealed that after the incident, her relatives wanted to check her bank account, expecting to find hidden money.
Talking further about it, Urfi said that it was after this horrific incident that she realized her worth and that she could stand for herself. “Even when my father victim-blamed me, I was not allowed to say anything, all I could do was suffer their torture, I was always told that girls don’t have a voice, that only men are allowed to make decisions. I didn’t know I had a voice, but when I left my house, it took me so long just to survive. Now, my personality is coming out and I’m not going to stop.”
In a past interview with a leading daily, Urfi had spoken about how she made her way to the acting industry. She confessed to having run away from her home. The actress, while elaborating on the same said, “I then ran away from the house with my two sisters, leaving behind my mother and two other siblings, and stayed in a park for a week in Delhi. Then we three started looking for jobs. I thankfully got a job in a call center. Soon after that, my father got remarried and then the whole responsibility of the family came on to me and my sister’s shoulders.”
Urfi, after coming out of Bigg Boss house has blamed her friend Zeeshan Khan for betraying her. She considers Zeeshan the reason for her elimination.