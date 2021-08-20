This Bigg Boss OTT Contestant’s Pictures Made Their Way To Adult Site; Know How Her Parents Reacted To It

Bigg Boss OTT is making headlines since the day it premiered on Voot. Every contestant on the show comes with some sort of controversy attached to them.

Recently, we witnessed the first elimination of the season. The participant who has got evicted after just one week of stay is actress Urfi Javed. The young girl, after coming out has recalled one of the controversies that she accidentally got into. In an interview, Urfi remembered the torturous experience she had had after her pictures were uploaded on an adult site. The actress further revealed that she had to endure mental and physical abuse from her father after this unfortunate episode.

Talking to RJ Siddharth Kannan about the same, Urfi told, “I was not even in college, I was in the eleventh standard. It was tough because I didn’t have my family’s support. My family blamed me, I was victim-blamed. My relatives went so far as to call me a porn star. They wanted me to check my bank account, expecting to find crores. My father was physically and mentally abusive, and that torture lasted two years. I couldn’t remember my own name; people said such nasty things about me. No girl should go through what I went through.”