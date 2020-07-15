It is a general stereotype that a saas and a bahu cannot live peacefully under the same roof and will always been on each other’s edge. But this is just a stereotype and there is no truth in the same. If you see around, you can easily find many saas-bahu jodis that are just like real mom and daughter without any type of bitching or problems. And one such Jodi is that of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

While many mothers-in-law would object with their daughter-in-law wearing a bikini in front of them on vacation, Sharmila had no such problems when Bebo flaunted her curvaceous body in the bikini. Kareena was even once quoted as saying, “When I am with the family, I am treated like a daughter. Sharmila ji treats me like a daughter. We are not in the 1900s. We don’t live like traditional saas bahus. We just went to the Maldives for a holiday where I wore a bikini in front of my mother-in-law. It’s normal. I don’t understand why it’s such a big thing. I would do the same with my mother.”

Back then when, Sharmila Ji was invited on Kareena’s radio show, What Women Want, wherein she talked about different roles of a woman. On the same show, Kareena asked Sharmila Ji about the difference between a daughter and a daughter-in-law. To this, Sharmila Ji said that a daughter is someone you have grown up with. So you know her temperament, you know what makes her angry and how to deal with that person.

However, when you are meeting your daughter-in-law for the first time, she is already an adult and you don’t quite know what her temperament is like, so it takes time to gel. The new girl, your daughter-in-law, is coming to your house, so you need to welcome her and make her more comfortable. Well, not many people think that way but Shamila Ji definitely won our heart with this adorable reply!

Sharmila Ji also talked about her own time when she was a new bahu, and she had said, “I remember when I got married… I am a Bengali, I like my rice. And they were all roti-phulka eating people. I love my fish and Tiger hated fish. You know, that kind of adjustment. They seem very minor but they are not really, in the long run.”