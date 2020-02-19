Throwback: When Deepika Padukone REACTED To Ranbir And Katrina Kaif’s Ibiza Pictures Being Leaked

Share

The world of showbiz might look all glistening from the outside, but it is filled with rumors, speculations and what not. One might envy a celebrity for the glamorous lifestyle but with fame and success also comes at the risk of being under constant media radar. In the month of July, a few years back Ranbir Kapoor and his then-girlfriend Kaif’s pictures from Ibiza pictures went viral online. Even as everyone is talking about the blooming love between Ranbir and Alia we couldn’t help but get nostalgic looking at these pics of Ranbir and Katrina from their Ibiza holiday.

In the pictures surfaced online, Katrina looked beautiful in a red and white bikini while Ranbir looked dashing in Bermuda shorts. The two looked stunning together and their sensuous chemistry surely turned up the heat in Ibiza. Take a look at the pictures:

This obviously didn’t go down well with Ranbir and he wasn’t too pleased with their Ibiza pictures being leaked. He had stated, “Katrina looked really beautiful in those pictures and Ibiza was also beautiful. You should go to visit the place. I was in Ibiza, so what should I enjoy in those pics? I will enjoy in Ibiza right?”

Katrina was also upset with the pictures surfacing online and she issued an open letter to the media. In the letter, she wrote, “I am writing this to say that I feel most upset, distressed and invaded at my pictures published in a film magazine (and which were carried by other media). The pictures were taken while I was on holiday by someone who, in an act of cowardice, has shot without permission and then used the pictures for commercial gain. There is a breed of journalism that preys on celebrities in the worst possible manner crossing all lines of privacy and decency. Running these pictures shows support for this school of journalism.

The letter could be further read as, “I request that all media running these pictures please refrain from doing so. I have a wonderful relationship with the media and have been accessible to the media at all times. There is no reason for this furtive and invasive behavior.”

Katrina’s ex also defended Katrina on her pictures being published everywhere. He told the media, “If such a picture of your’s, your mother’s or sister’s is out like this, how would you feel? Showing such private pictures to the world is wrong. It is a disgusting thing to do. Even if such a picture of your boyfriend is out, you wouldn’t like it. So I think, if you would not like it, it’s the same for others too, they would not like it.”

But Deepika being her dignified self had something different to say. She said, “It has never happened with me. I believe if you are a celebrity or public figure… these things are bound to happen. And I don’t think you can accuse anybody of anything. If I am a public figure and if someone has captured me then I feel I should have been a little careful. If you are a star, you are a public figure… people will talk about you… you ought to be very careful.”

Ranbir Kapoor is currently dating his Bramhastra co-star Alia Bhatt and according to rumours Katrina is dating Vicky Kaushal but neither of them has ever acknowledged the truth.