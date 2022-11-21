“Tina Aur Shalin Ko Unki Aukat Dikhao”, Says Sumbul’s Father On Sumbul-Shalin’s Relationship!! Read To Know!!

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Sumbul Touqueer Khan and Shalin Bhanot’s relationship has taken everyone by surprise. Firstly the fans and then the members of the house questioned the closeness of the two. Whereas now, the host of the show, Salman Khan has called ‘Sumbul Tauqueer Khan obsessed with Shalin Bhanot’. After this statement of Salman Khan, Sumbul’s close friends started sharing posts in her support. On one hand, the friends of the actress have termed Salman Khan’s statement as wrong. On the other hand, her father has given a statement in support of his daughter.

Sumbul’s father Tauqeer Hasan Khan said during a media house interaction, “Sumbul is not obsessed with Shalin, she just cares for Shalin and both of them are just friends. Soundarya also hit MC Stan from behind during the fight. But, no one paid attention to it and Sumbul came into limelight.”

Sumbul’s father further said, “In the show, everyone keeps kissing each other, hugging each other. But, all of them are only called friends. And if Sumbul does the same, she is called obsessed. It has been happening since day one. Everyone knows that the more they target Sumbul, the more limelight she will get. She has become an easy target.”

Her father added, “Sumbul and Shalin have many similarities. Both have birthdays on the same day. Despite this, Sumbul sees a ‘father figure’ in Shalin.” Let us tell you that according to the media reports, in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul will be called to the confession room to talk to his father. Sumbul’s father will explain the situation to her and ask her to teach Tina and Shalin a lesson. Not only this, Sumbul’s father will also be heard saying, “Tina aur Shalin ko unki aukat dikhao national TV pr”.