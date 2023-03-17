TV Actress Dalljiet Kaur’s Pre-Wedding Rituals Starts, Mehndi Picture Doing Rounds: Checkout!

Television actress Dalljiet Kaur is going to marry UK based Nikhil Patel. she is preparing for her marriage since long time. Now Her mehndi Photo have surfaced on social media.

Dallhiet Kaur’s Mehendi photos have surfaced

In the published photo Actress is showing her mehendi on behalf of fiance Nikhil. Dalljiet’s Mehndi is very special because she told the story of herself and Nikhil in this mehndi design. The actress tells her story in one hand and her fiancé’s story in another hand. She says that Nikhil and her story begins and ends with travels. The actress says she is very lucky to have found love in her life again.

Dalljiet looks very beautiful in Her Mehndi Outfit

The house is decorated with flowers. For the special occasion, the actress dressed up in a suit. Dalljiet Kaur is going to marry Nikhil for the second time. She was previously married to Bigg Boss 16 member Shalin Bhanot but their relationship did not last long and they broke up. Although both have a son named Jaydon who lives with Dalljiet after their divorce.

Watch video;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Life Hindi (@hindibollywoodlife)

Nikhi Patel is UK Based Businessman

Dalljiet Kaur Reveals that Nikhil is a UK Based businessman. She also revealed that she will move kenya, south Africa after getting married. At the same time, she reveals that Nikhil is also getting married for the second time. He has two daughters from his first marriage. Dalljiet Reveals that her son Jaydon is very fond of Nikhil’s company. He called him papa in first meeting only.