Urfi Javed Also Ate ‘Shaadi Ka Laddu’ And Broke The Hearts Of Her Fans, Read To Know More!!

Urfi Javed is one of the boldest and happiest actresses in the TV industry. Urfi is also very active on her social media and is always seen in bold dresses and experimental clothes. Every video and post of Urfi is such that people are stunned to see and these posts become increasingly viral. Let us tell you that now it seems that this sexy actress is now ready to enter the holy bond of marriage.

Urfi Javed

Watch Urfi Javed’s Video Shared By Her On Instagram Here

Actually, Urfi Javed has shared a video on Instagram in which first Urfi is sitting in a bra and pajamas and doing something on her phone. Let us tell you that in the video, suddenly the bell of her house rings, after which someone goes after handing over a box of ‘Shadi ka laddoo’. Urfi took out the laddoos from this box and took them in her hand too.

Urfi Javed

Let us tell you that Urfi Javed is seen in a simple house outfit with bra and pajamas and in the blink of an eye, she gets in a sexy sari. After this, Urfi says that it is said that the one who eats “Shadi ka laddoo” repents and the one who does not eat, also repents. In such a situation, now she wants to eat this laddu only and see what happens next. Saying this, she eats the laddoos that Urfi has in her hand. For your information, let us tell you that in this video, Urfi is promoting the television premiere of a Hindi film i.e. it is a promotional video.