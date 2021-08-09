Veteran Actor Anupam Shyam “Thakur Sajjan Singh” Passed Away At 63.

Another loss of a television screen star. Actor Anupam Shyam passed away at age 63 due to multiple organ failure on Sunday night. He was hospitalized a few days ago for kidney-related issues and was in the intensive care unit. Anupam was last seen in Mann kee Awaaz: Pratigya 2. His friend Yashpal Sharma and producer Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news of his death.

“I got to know that he is no more. So we rushed here and found he was still breathing. The doctor later declared him dead. He was hospitalized for four days. He had high blood pressure and used to take injections during the shooting of his last film.” Yashpal Sharma spoke to ANI and expressed his grief.

Last year in July the actor was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai where he collapsed during dialysis. Bollywood actors such as Manoj Bajpai and Sonu Sood had helped the actor and his family during the pandemic.

He started his career with Shyam Bengal Sardari Begum in 1996. He later starred in many big Bollywood films like Dil Se, Satya, Hazaro Khwahishe Aisi, Zakhm, Dushman, and Slumdog Millionaire among many others.

While he started his television career with Bengal’s Amravati Ki Kathayen. But he is best known for his antagonist role as “Thakur Sajjan Singh” in Mann ki Awaaz Pratigya (2009-2012) on star plus.