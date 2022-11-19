Vicky Kaushal Feels Wife Katrina Kaif Is Chalta Firta Doctor, “Unhein Kuch Zyada Hi Gyaan Hai”

The power couple of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal keep on giving reasons to fans to swoon over their fairy tale of love. The madly-in-love duo heaps of praise on each other now and then. Recently, Kaushal appeared at an event in Mumbai where he supposedly talked about mental and physical well-being.

Discussing the importance of health. Vicky shared some tips on how to take care of oneself. Furthermore, he left everyone in awe of his lovely wife Katrina by stating that she keeps a check on his food habits, sleep routine, etc. to make sure he does not neglect his health by working around the clock. He also revealed that Kaif is quite knowledgeable about all this.

The Masaan actor quoted, “You all don’t know much, but meri biwi is like a chalta firta doctor. She’s a scientist. Unhe bohot gyaan hai aur kuch zyada hi gyaan hai. But she helps me a lot and is always making sure I am eating well, taking care of myself, sleeping well, and not just running around to work.”

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot last year in a destination wedding in Rajasthan. It was a close-knit ceremony with just the pair’s family and friends in attendance.

On the professional front, the two have various interesting films in pipeline. Katrina will appear in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. On the other hand, Vicky will star in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pedneker and Kiara Advani. He also has Laxman Utekar’s untitled movie with Sara Ali Khan and Sam Bahadur in his kitty.