From Celebrating their success and new venture in the Film industry, to enthusiastically greeting their loved ones on the most important of days in their lives, Actors and stars have always made sure to share those most awaited glimpses from their lives with their fans and followers. Especially on those special occasions which they just couldn’t keep to themselves; like sharing with the world the news of their baby’s birthday.

One such celebrity who took to her Instagram handle to share the news of her adorable twin’s birthday is actress and performer Sunny Leone. Sunny who became mother for the second time with twins; Asher and Noah, is living a perfectly happy life with her husband Daniel Weber and their three adorable kids, Nisha Kaur Weber, Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh. Sunny won the heart of millions after adopting a 21-month-old baby girl, Nisha Kaur Weber on July 16, 2017, announced the birth of her twins on 11th February, 2018 through surrogacy.

On April 20, 2020, Daniel Weber took to his Instagram handle and posted a silly video about his significant other, Sunny Leone’s isolate schedule. In the video, we can see him telling individuals that both Sunny and he are getting a charge out of an extraordinary time in isolate, she cooks delightful dinners for him, and spruce up wonderfully, consistently. In any case, the contort in the story has come when he picks bulletins in the video until the end, uncovering the truth about his isolate existence with his significant other. In the notices, Daniel uncovered that his significant other is awful at cooking, wore night wear throughout the day, and furthermore requests some assistance. Along with the video, Daniel wrote a small caption that can be read as “Just a quick update from Sunny and me!!! Hope your all safe and doing as well as we are.” Take a look!

Sunny Leone posted the same video on her Instagram handle. Along with the video, the actress wrote a caption that can be read as “Hmmm…just saw this! Tomorrow I will show you what @dirrty99 is doing all day! REVENGE!! It’s on!” Now, all we have to do is wait for Sunny Leone’s hilarious video on her Instagram handle next, as she has promised to reveal everything about his hubby, Daniel Weber’s quarantine routine. Take a look.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, she had opened up about how she’s dealing with the lockdown and everything that’s happening around it. On being asked how the lockdown is treating her, she had revealed, “The lockdown has not been easy. I have three very small toddlers who need a lot of attention and school time. This place needs to be cleaned and all the household duties need to be taken care of. It’s not that it’s so difficult to do each of the things, it’s just that there are not enough hours in the day to do it all.”