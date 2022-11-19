Vignesh Shivan Pens Down A Note On Nayanthara’s Birthday; Says, “You Look Extra Beautiful As A Mother”

On Nayanthara’s birthday, Vignesh Shivan posted images of the two of them on social media. He discussed how becoming a mother had affected the actor. Uyir and Ulagam, twins, were born to the couple earlier this year.

Celebrating her birthday this year, celebrity Nayanthara is all the more special because she welcomed a child earlier this year. Her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, wrote a personal message about her and how she has changed through time. He added that he’s known her for nine years and that it’s been inspiring to watch her grow as a person.

He penned down a post for her

“This is my 9th birthday with you #Nayan. Every birthday with you has been special, memorable & different! But this one is the most special of them all, as we have started a life together as husband and wife! As a father & mother of two beautifully blessed children,”. “I’ve always known you and seen you as a powerful person! The strength you have is to be confident and dedicated to whatever you do! I’ve seen a different person all these years! And always been inspired by your honesty and sincerity shown towards life and everything! But today! When I m seeing you as a mother! This is by far the happiest and the most complete formation of you! You are complete now! You seem the happiest! You look content! You look extra beautiful!”

They announced the birth of their twins in October, via surrogacy. “You don’t wear make-up these days cos the babies kiss your face! And I haven’t seen a more beautiful you in all these years! The everlasting smile and happiness on your face shall be your default setting henceforth! I pray! Am feeling settled! Life feels beautiful… satisfying and thankful !,” Vignesh added.

Including their kin in the post, he wrote, “I wish to have all our birthdays as happy as this! with our little babies .. all of us growing together! All of us learn to fight it out there, while also enjoying it fighting it out there 🙂 making a wonderful life for us with God’s blessings and the universe’s witness !!! Love to you now & forever my dear Pondaaaati , thangameyyyyy and always my Uyir & ulagam #HappyBirthday #Nayanthara My lady & SuperStar“