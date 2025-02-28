Vinay Anand Revealed Salman Khan’s Take On Govinda Also Anwered Why Salman Was Insecure of Govinda

Bollywood actor Vinay Anand recently attended an interview in which he revealed something quite shocking. Vinay Anand has worked in films like ‘Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya’ and ‘Aamdani Athanni Kharcha Rupaiya’. He is also working in Bhojpuri films. Vinay Anand has not only been very close to Govinda, but also has a good bond with Salman Khan. But the actor told what Salman had once said to him about Govinda.

Govinda

Vinay Anand recently interacted with Siddharth Kannan in which he asked that some people say that Salman and Govinda are good friends, and some people also say that Salman had given Govinda a role during the film ‘Partner’, but he cut it because he felt that Govinda was eating him up on screen. On this Vinay Anand said, ‘No, I don’t think Salman Khan needs to cut Govinda ji’s role, because when Salman bhai did a film with Govinda, he was a very big superstar.’

Vinay Anand

Vinay further said, ‘He was the number one star at that time. If Salman bhai had any insecurity about Govinda, then he probably wouldn’t have become Partner. You can see Salman Khan sahab’s interviews. He himself says that there are only two big stars in India, one of them is Govinda. Now what could be bigger than this. When I met Salman bhai, he used to say some things against Govinda that, yaar Govinda thinks a lot to do some things.’

Govinda

Vinay Anand then said, ‘Salman may have sent a few films. There were some things which Govinda ji did not do. Those were Govinda ji’s things. He had his own reasons. Just like I took so many films to him, but he did not do them. This happens. When you love someone, then your expectations from them increase a lot. So Salman bhai loves Govinda ji a lot. And the same thing applies to Govinda ji as well. He had said that Salman supported me a lot.’