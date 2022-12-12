Wedding Style Diaries: Hansika Motwani Looks Regal In Photos From Her Wedding Sufi Night!

Hansika Motwani wore a gorgeous mirror-work sharara during her wedding reception’s Sufi night. Hansika Motwani shared images from a Sufi night a few days after her wedding to Sohael Khaturiya. Check out photos!

On December 4, Hansika Motwani married her longtime boyfriend and business entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiya. The newlyweds have once again taken social media by storm with shades of love, revealing previously unseen photographs from their pre-wedding ceremony.

Hansika Motwani dressed up for Sufi night in a golden sharara set by Abhinav Mishra.

The actress looks stunning in a mirror work sharara outfit and a silver tissue organza dupatta. She finished off her lovely ensemble with a hefty neckpiece, two maang tikkas, and jhumka earrings. Hansika opted for a low-key glam look with makeup by Reshmaa Merchant and Uurmi Kaurr.

Her pre-wedding style was completed with a lot of highlighter, and an orange tint and fake eyelashes. Her beautiful photo with Sohael Khaturiya seemed to be from a fantasy. The groom matched Hansika in an ivory sherwani with a mirror work shawl.

Another photo from Hansika and Sohael Khaturiya’s Sufi night with family, and this one is all about love. For the uninitiated, Hansika and her business partner married last week at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur in front of their closest friends and family members.

Hansika has posted her lovely Sufi night photos with her husband a week after their wedding. In the photographs, the actress exuded regal look beside Sohael.

Hansika captioned her images, “Sufi night (sic),” without providing any specifics about the pre-wedding festivities. Abhinav Mishra dressed the actress in an ivory gown for the event.

Sohael got down on one knee to propose to Hansika in one of the most romantic proposals in the city of love, Paris, before they exchanged wedding vows.

Hansika Motwani made her television debut in Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand. She rose to prominence after appearing on the show Shaka Laka Boom Boom. Her most well-known part was in Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta’s Koi…Mil Gaya.

Motwani has appeared in various Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, in addition to Bollywood films. Following that, the actress has multiple projects in the works, including Partner, Rowdy Baby, My Name Is Shruti, 105, Guardian, and MY3. She has several other projects in the works that will be announced in the coming weeks.