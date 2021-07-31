What! Shilpa Shetty Once Said This About Her Husband Raj Kundra

Actress, Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s husband Raj Kundra has been ruling the headlines these days. Kundra is currently in judicial custody because of his alleged involvement in producing and distributing porn content. The power couple is facing legal troubles due to Raj’s involvement in the porn racket.

Now, an interesting interview of the actress has come up. In the interview, Shilpa could be heard saying that she wouldn’t give her better half, Raj Kundra a ‘break’ in her movies.

Back in 2012, Shilpa Shetty Kundra while talking with a leading daily, had talked about possibilities of making a comeback to the film industry post her wedding. She also revealed that she had a wish to produce a film. Further in the interview, Shilpa was asked if she would like to launch Raj Kundra as an actor. She immediately declined the idea by saying that she wouldn’t be able to afford him.

Shilpa Shetty said, “Raj is too costly! Our production house can’t afford him. He’s quite a star at home and is gaining popularity that way.” She also added that she addresses him as the ‘wind beneath my wings. During a press conference in the past, Raj too was asked if he would be interested in becoming an actor. To this Raj replied, “Firstly, who would watch me? Secondly, as a businessman, I would be unaffordable.”

Currently, the Raj and Shilpa are going through a tough phase in their lives. On July 19, Raj was arrested and was charged under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292, and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. His name has been registered as the key conspirator in the porn racket by the Mumbai Police.

Raj and Shilpa have completed almost 12 years of their marriage. The two tied the knot in November 2009 and have two kids together. Shilpa is Raj’s second wife.