What’s the Cuffing Season- Everyone is going wild about?

Every season brings with it a new mood, a new craving, and inevitably, a new dating trend. Winter, unsurprisingly, has its own phenomenon — cuffing season. It’s that time of the year when single people suddenly feel the urge to settle into something romantic, something warm enough to last through the cold months. While it may sound harmless (even cozy), many believe it often leads to emotional confusion and dating chaos.

This winter, pause and ask yourself a few questions. Have you ever noticed how that one friend — perfectly ordinary all year — suddenly starts looking a little more intense, a little more attractive as winter approaches? The brooding energy. The mysterious charm. And once you really think about it, you realise this pattern shows up every winter.

It’s not necessarily love you’re feeling. More often, it’s your brain nudging you toward warmth, comfort, and human closeness. In that emotional fog, many mistake seasonal vulnerability for genuine connection and end up committing to relationships that don’t quite make sense once the weather changes.

So, what exactly is cuffing season?

Cuffing season refers to the period when people actively seek a partner — not forever, but just long enough to survive the winter. Dating experts note that even those who are usually cautious tend to lower their defences during this time, becoming more open to casual or rushed relationships.

The term comes from “handcuffing” — a metaphor for temporarily chaining yourself to someone for a season. Although the phrase has existed since 2011, it has gained real momentum in recent years.

And before you dismiss it as a social media buzzword, the numbers back it up. A 2025 Hinge survey of 1,000 active users revealed that men are 15 per cent more likely to seek relationships during winter, while women show a five per cent increase in interest in committed connections during the colder months. Bumble’s research echoes this trend, noting that relationship activity peaks between late November and mid-February — right in the heart of winter.

But why does this happen?

The answer lies partly in biology. Winter brings a dip in serotonin and fluctuations in melatonin, making emotional regulation harder. Shorter days, colder weather, and reduced sunlight can heighten feelings of loneliness and emotional need. Add to that the social pressure of holidays and year-end reflections, and the desire for companionship intensifies.

And that’s where cuffing steps in.

While the idea of cuddling up with a partner sounds romantic, experts warn that cuffing season has taken a more toxic turn, especially in the era of dating apps. For some, the urge to “lock someone down” isn’t about love at all — it’s about avoiding solitude.

Rushed relationships formed out of fear rather than connection often lead to heartbreak once winter fades. Cuffing season blurs the line between genuine intimacy and seasonal emotional dependency. The problem isn’t wanting closeness; it’s choosing someone simply because being alone feels unbearable.

So how do you stop cuffing season from turning unhealthy?

Instead of seeing winter as a deadline for companionship, it can be a time for self-reflection. Rather than rushing into something, ask yourself whether this is someone you’d genuinely want to build a future with — not just someone to keep you warm.

Since winter naturally lowers our mood, it’s easy to rely on romantic attention for emotional stability. Healthier alternatives include spending time with friends and family, soaking up sunlight whenever possible, moving your body, and engaging in activities that genuinely lift your spirits.

Cuffing season doesn’t have to be a mistake. When approached with clarity, self-awareness, and patience, it can become a period of intentional dating rather than emotional survival. The healthiest connections are formed when choices come from presence, not panic — and curiosity, not fear.