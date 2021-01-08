Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Salman Khan’s relationship with Aishwarya Rai started when they were shooting for the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam together. The two were apparently madly in love, however, the relationship couldn’t last long due to Salman’s nature. The two broke up on a very bad note and thereafter refused to even acknowledge each other. There were many reports that Salman Khan used to beat Aishwarya Rai. Now, we’ve got our hands on an old interview when Aishwarya had accused Salman of getting physical with her.

After her break up, Aishwarya opened up about the relationship in an interview with TOI. She is reported to have said, “Salman and I broke up last March, but he isn’t able to come to terms with it. After we broke up, he would call me and talk rubbish. He also suspected me of having affairs with my co-stars. I was linked up with everyone, from Abhishek Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan. There were times when Salman got physical with me, luckily without leaving any marks. And I would go to work as if nothing had happened.”

Months after her interview, Salman responded to her statements and said, “I have never beaten her. I get emotional and hurt myself. I have banged my head against the wall, but I cannot hurt anyone else”

Click Here To Get Your Woman’s Era Magazine Subscription