Sonam Kapoor was born and broughtup in a filmy family to actor Anil Kapoor and former famous model Sunita Kapoor. Kapoor started her debut in movie by assisting the very known director Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his 2005 show film Black. She made her acting debut in 2007 with Bhansali’s film Saawariya inverse Ranbir Kapoor.

Her first business achievement was I Hate Luv Storys (2010). She earned a few Best Actress nominations, including a Filmfare, for depicting a main role in the sentimental film Raanjhanaa (2013). She at that point highlighted in Khoobsurat (2014), Dolly Ki Doli (2015) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015).

Sonam Kapoor said the meanest things about different celebs earlier, Sonam Kapoor realizes how to stand out as truly newsworthy. Other than her films and design, she is additionally known for being honest. Likewise, we have two such incidents where she talked mean things about top Bollywood on-screen actresses like Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone.

In one of the throwback interview with Anupama Chopra during the Cannes Film Festival, during the interview sonam had said some awful and hurtful things about Katrina Kaif, “might want to give a bouqet of roses”. When asked as to why, she stated, “I don’t have the foggiest idea how she does that. You need a specific sort of responsibility and a particular sort of shamelessness to do certain things.

You get that might be with fame or with trust in your ability or with who you are as an individual. I have to build up that before I do films like that”. Likewise, Sonam had called Deepika ‘good girl gone bad’ on Koffee with Karan and her remarks usually get her in trouble often.