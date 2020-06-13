Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is an epitome of beauty and perfection. she has been maintaining a perfect balance in keeping up with her professional life and bringing up her son, Taimur Ali Khan. She has been one of the most talented and graceful actresses in the film industry from the past 20 years and her acting skills are just mindblowing. Married to the Pataudi Nawab none other than Saif Ali Khan, Kareena has been riding high on her career since then.

Talking about the movie Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham there has been a lot of talk about the character on social media and therefore it has some really amazing prospects! Over the last few years, Poo has become a sort of a feministic icon and some millennials also claim that the role was way ahead of the times.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most stylish divas in B-town and the actress has had quite an impact on everyone who has ever watched films over the last 20 years of the actress being a part of the entertainment industry. Kareena has had amazing career spanning two decades and even now, she seems to be doing some good And when we talk about that, we can never forget her character of Pooja aka Poo from Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham. She has played several roles in the bollywood industry but this one is special the one can never get over with.

Revealing about one of the incident Kareena, in a chat show appear, supposedly said that ‘Poo’ has become a faction figure she despite everything is. She likewise opened up about how she just can’t stroll in the city of London without individuals calling her, ‘Poo’ and that too when she is strolling with Taimur. The entertainer included that she didn’t need her child to ask why individuals are calling his mom by that name.

Kareena is at present self-isolated at home with her family because of lockdown. The on-screen character is taking advantage of his extra time by investing quality energy with her better half Saif Ali Khan and child Taimur Ali Khan.