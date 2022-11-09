“Why Is She Taller Than Tabu, Kriti Sanon?”: Internet Questions About Kareena Kapoor’s New Photoshoot!

Actor Kareena Kapoor kept her fans in awe for her next movie with Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Rhea Kapoor, titled The Crew. To make the announcement, Kareena shared a video from a photo shoot they did for Vogue India. Many were in awe of the star power the new video revealed. Many had some questions.

Kareena was in the middle of the photo shoot. She was flanked by Tabu and Kriti. Despite being the shortest in the group, in reality, she was the tallest in the photo. Some mentioned it on Reddit and Instagram.

They commented, “Why does Kareena look taller than Kriti!?” “They made Kareena stand on something? No way she is taller than Kriti. Why do we need power play everywhere,” “Wait! Tabu is shorter than Kareena or Kareena couldn’t accept looking short next to two tall ladies and decided to stand on an elevation?”

But seems like the matter is not that deep. One commented, “Look at the bottom of the video at the very end. She’s standing on a platform. Pretty common in photoshoots for visual symmetry i.e. making a pyramid like perspective.”

Vogue shared a behind-the-scenes photo where Kareena can be seen standing on a pedestal and laughing with others. Diet Sabya shared the picture to avoid ‘bebo heightgate.’

Many fans commented, “Seniority, career longevity and talent-wise, Tabu should be in the center. thanks,” “Tabu >>>>> it’s a shame they didn’t have her in the center,” “Tabu should’ve been in the center.”

Kareena opened up about the movie. She said, “I think I’ve just been waiting for something like this to come together with the right people. Rhea, I always knew that when you did something again, it would be nothing short of amazing. I remember when we discussed the plot and you told me you were planning to rope in Tabu and Kriti…I just thought about how perfect it would be if you could actually manage to sign them on. You and I created magic together in Veere, but it’s going to be so wonderful to make this movie with two such stellar female actors.”

