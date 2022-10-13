“Why Is She Wearing Urfi Javed’s Clothes?” Netizens Troll Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha On Her Recent Public Appearance!

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has been winning the hearts of fans for ages with her amazing performances! We have seen some beautiful characters from the actress’s side which made a strong mark in the hearts of the fans.

This actress won the hearts of the audience by acting in the social drama ‘Janhit Mein Jaari.’ She is one of those actresses who has impeccable taste in script selection and defines beauty to another level! Having said that, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha’s recent public appearance has become the talk of the town and it’s because of her outfit. She wore a yellow shirt and hot pants. Her hair was untied. She carried a black bag and was getting into a car while waving to the paparazzi.

No doubt Nushrratt Bharuccha looked hot in the outfit as she was papped around town. Fans are not keeping calm but praising the actress for her look, but some people did not appreciate this outfit of the actress and started trolling her.

As we can see in the comments, netizens are comparing the actress with Uorfi Javed, who is known for her quirky outfits. They commented, “Bhai ldko ki underwear bhi didi k shorts se badi hoti hain,” “Monkeyface,” “Urfi Javed kapde me kese,” “Mujhe lga ye urfi kahan se aa gyi itne kapdo me,” “Chotti si ldki,” “eh wohi Hai na Namak Chod do Sugar chod Do,” “etc.

On the professional front, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha will next be seen in Ram Setu opposite Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez. The movie will hit the big screens on October 25.