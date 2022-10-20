If South superstars Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are seen together in a film on today’s date, then we cannot imagine how big a bang it will be on the silver screen, but now it is going to happen. Is. Actually, it is the dream of South producer Allu Aravind to show superstar Allu Arjun and Ram Charan together on screen. It is being said that he has even registered the name of the film. Despite this, the project is not progressing ahead.

According to media reports, Allu Aravind has told that he is preparing to bring his next film with Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. He said that he has been planning to bring these two to the screen for a long time, for which he has even decided the name of his film. Allu Aravind says that he has got the title of his film registered as ‘Charan-Arjun’. Which they keep renewing every year. He is looking for a good script and a good director to make the film. As soon as he gets these two things, he will start working on ‘Charan-Arjun’.

Let us tell you that Allu Arjun is the cousin of superstar Ram Charan. Ram Charan’s father Chiranjeevi is Allu Arjun’s uncle. Allu Arjun belongs to the most popular film family of South. Allu Arjun’s grandfather Allu Ramalingayya was a popular actor. He has acted in more than a thousand films. At the same time, Allu Arjun’s father Allu Aravind is the most famous producer of South.

Talking about the work front of Ram Charan and Allu Arjun, Allu is busy shooting for his film Pushpa 2. Talking about the director of the film, he is Sukumar. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will also be seen playing important roles in this film. Talking about Ram Charan’s work front, he was last seen in ‘Acharya’.