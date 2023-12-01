Winter Clothing Styles Inspired By Bollywood Actresses

Winters have finally set in, so it’s time to make a style statement with trench coats and sweatshirts. Winter is a time when you can experiment with many different looks.

Bollywood actresses love to adorn winter clothing like coats and jackets. The airport looks of the celebs are the talk of the town. Take inspiration from Bollywood actresses and get ready for the winter season.

The low-key winter look of Deepika

Deepika Padukone loves to adorn jackets. Recently, she slayed her casual jacket look with baggy pants. Her style is contemporary and chic, and she loves to keep it elegant.

This winter season – you can team up a casual jacket with baggy-style jeans to complete your winter look. Apart from receiving compliments, it will protect your skin from winter.

Sonam’s classy winter look

Sonam is a fashionista and loves to try different fashion styles. Sonam loves to wear leather jackets and skirts. Leather is the perfect material for winter as you can’t wear leather – during summer. Ideally, you can choose a similar jacket and skirt to look classy.

However, leather does not suit everyone, so choose a style that complements your skin tone. Don’t go for heavy leather jackets. You can stick to basic ones to look chic.

Athiya’s Graphic bomber shirt

Athiya Shetty loves to experiment with fashion. She loves wearing sweatshirts and bomber shirts. Recently, she shared an Instagram post where she was wearing a denim-inspired bomber shirt with a casual tee. You can adorn a similar look this winter season with pencil jeans. Plus, the look is perfect for winter.

Bollywood celebs experiment with many looks during winter. You can keep a tab on their Instagram page to follow the latest trends. After all, who would not want to look chic and be winter-ready? What is your personal style?