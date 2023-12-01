Nayanthara’s 39th Birthday Surprise: Vignesh Shivan’s Swanky Car Gift

Celebrating her 39th birthday, Nayanthara, a prominent South Indian superstar, received a luxurious Mercedes Maybach as a gift from her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. Expressing her gratitude on Instagram, Nayanthara shared photos of the exquisite vehicle, referring to it as the “sweetest birthday gift.”

In a heartfelt message, Nayanthara wrote, “Welcome home, you beauty. My dear husband, Thank you for the sweetest Birthday gift; Love you (sic).” A viral video capturing the moment shows Nayanthara unveiling the gift, with Vignesh Shivan affectionately showering her with forehead kisses and hugs.

The Mercedes Maybach, known for its opulence, comes with a price tag ranging between Rs 2.69 crores to Rs 3.40 crores approximately. This high-end vehicle has gained popularity among Indian celebrities, with notable owners including Shilpa Shetty, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurana, Ajay Devgn, and Ram Charan. Nayanthara’s acquisition of this prestigious car adds her name to the list of distinguished personalities who appreciate its luxury and style.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Love Story

Nayanthara’s journey into the world of Instagram coincided with the release of ‘Jawan,’ marking a significant moment in her online presence. It was during the making of the 2015 film ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan,’ directed by Vignesh Shivan, that Nayanthara and Shivan first crossed paths. Speculations about their relationship started circulating, and over time, the couple, reportedly dating since then, decided to take their commitment to the next level.

On June 9, 2022, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan formalized their relationship by exchanging vows in a memorable ceremony. Adding to the joyous chapter of their lives, in October of the preceding year, the couple expanded their family by welcoming twin sons, Uyir and Ulag, through surrogacy. This development marked a new phase in Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s personal journey, creating a family unit that brought them both immense joy and fulfillment.