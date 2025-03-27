‘You Will Regret Blaming Me Later’, Neha Kakkar Broke Her Silence On Melbourne Concert Controversy

Recently, Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar was trolled fiercely for crying inconsolably during her Melbourne concert after reaching the spot 2-3 hours late. After being on the target of the netizens, her brother Tony Kakkar came to the rescue of his sister and posted on social media in which he revealed the reason behind her being late. He also said that she was late due to the fault of the organizer and not because of her fault. Now Neha has also shared a post, which is going viral.



Let us tell you that Neha Kakkar shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story that read, ‘Wait for the truth, you will regret judging me so quickly.’ Along with this, she has also made a disappointed face emoji. She is hinting that there is more to the story of Melbourne than what has been said on social media about her. However, what is the truth behind this story will be revealed soon.

Earlier, Tony Kakkar wrote on Instagram, ‘Suppose I invite you to my city for an event and take full responsibility for all the arrangements – booking your hotel, car, airport pickup, and ticket. Now, imagine that you reach there and find that nothing is booked. There is no car at the airport, no hotel reservation, and no ticket. In such a situation, who is to be blamed?’

As soon as she reached the stage, Neha cried while thanking the audience for waiting for her so long. In the video shared on the internet, she is heard saying, ‘Friends, you are really very sweet! You have been patient. You guys have been waiting for so long. I hate it, I have never made anyone wait in my life. You have been waiting for so long, I am so sorry! It means a lot to me. I will always remember this evening. Today you guys have taken out so much precious time for me. I will make sure that I make you all dance.’ As soon as Neha apologized, many angry spectators from the audience started shouting, ‘Go back, rest in your hotel.’