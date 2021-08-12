16 bullets were fired at Gulshan Kumar, Abu Salem was listening to the screams on the phone.

Whoever was the singer of religious songs played from house to house in the 80-the 90s, but he used to get recognition by Gulshan Kumar, the producer of T-Series Company. Born in a Punjabi family, Gulshan Kumar’s father used to sell fruit juices in Delhi’s Daryaganj market. When Gulshan Kumar was 23 years old, he took a shop with the help of his family and started selling cheap audio cassettes from there. After this, he decided to do his own business and opened a cassette shop in Delhi itself. Gulshan Kumar made his company the biggest music company in the country in a few years with hard work.

Let us tell you that Gulshan Kumar was gunned down outside a temple in Mumbai on 12 August 1997. At that time he was coming out of the temple after worshiping. Then suddenly the bike riders fired 16 bullets at him. Gulshan Kumar was killed on the spot. As soon as the news of his murder spread, there was a sensation in the entire Bollywood. Today is his death anniversary.

Gulshan Kumar actually belongs to a Punjabi family. Initially, he used to run a juice shop in Delhi’s Daryaganj Market with his father Chandra Bhan Dua. After leaving this job, he opened a cassette shop in Delhi itself, where he used to sell cassettes of songs cheaply.

He started T-Series in 1983. After this, he became the highest taxpayer in the country. Bhandara is organized in Vaishno Devi in ​​his name. But the nineties were no less than a dark shadow for Mayanagari Mumbai. At that time the credibility of the underworld was also getting stronger dominated by Dawood Ibrahim and his right-hand man, Abu Salem.

In 1993, Mumbai was shaken by the bomb blasts. Whereas Gulshan Kumar was assassinated on 12 August 1997. His body was riddled with 16 bullets outside the Jiteshwar Mahadev temple.

Gulshan Kumar used to perform aarti in that temple every day. That day at exactly 10:40 in the morning, he finished the worship in the temple and as he proceeded towards his car, an unknown man with long hair came and stood near him and he shouted and said, ‘Have done a lot of worship, now go upstairs to worship. According to eyewitnesses, the man shot Gulshan Kumar as soon as he spoke this. The bullet hit him directly on the head.

After this, two unidentified people present there fired about 16 bullets at him and his body was riddled with bullets. After firing with bullets, the killer called Abu Salem so that he could hear Gulshan Kumar’s screams. Abdul Rauf was arrested on the charge of murder, although music director Nadeem was also believed to be responsible for his murder. Rauf confessed his crime in 2001 and was sentenced to life imprisonment in April 2002. Meanwhile, Rauf escaped from the jail and fled to Bangladesh.

After the murder of Gulshan Kumar, his entire family was badly shattered and all the responsibility fell on his son Bhushan Kumar. Bhushan handled his father’s hard-earned business and today T-Series is one of the largest music companies in India.

Let us tell you that Bhandara is also done in Vaishno Devi in ​​the name of Gulshan. Not only this, son Bhushan married Bollywood actress Divya Khosla in Vaishno Devi temple itself. Gulshan Kumar’s one daughter Tulsi Kumar is a playback singer and another daughter Khushali Kumar is a model and designer.