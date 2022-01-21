7 Herbs That Kill Viruses and Clear Mucus from Your Lungs

We are getting sicker and sicker as a society. Bodily, mentally, and emotionally, and they are all intertwined.

In many cases, we use antibiotics to treat bodily sickness but the problem is we are severely overusing these drugs to the point that these “bugs” are becoming superbugs and killing people because of something called antibiotic resistance. Add to that severe adverse drug reactions and side effects, we are making the problem even worse.

The path we are on is not a good one to be sure.

The thing is, antibiotics can’t kill viruses, only bacteria. Antibiotics cannot destroy viruses because they can only target the equipment/structures found in bacteria. Since viruses don’t have this “stuff” inside of them, the antibiotic has nothing to attack.

On the other hand, we know of certain plants and herbs that can attack viruses (and bacteria).

7 Powerful Antiviral and Antibacterial Herbs

1. Garlic

If you can’t stand to eat it, get the odorless capsules and eat it like candy. For viral infections on the skin, you can pulp raw garlic and wrap it in gauze.