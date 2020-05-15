I’m 30 yrs old lady, I’m a patient of thalassemia minor n I didn’t need blood transfusion. Though due to prolong wrong treatment I’ve to operated spleen and gall bladder on 2010. But I’m fine n can conceive baby. I’m telling this bcz, I had a serious relationship with a boy, whom I’m madly in love n also had close relationship. All was going well, but his parents didn’t accept me due to this, but i was sure that if I give him pure love then for the sake of that love he’ll tell his parents about me. I’ve done each and every thing for him n tried hard to give him best relationship. We didn’t fight or had any misunderstanding between us. Previous month suddenly his parents told him to get marry a girl who is beautiful n had cyst at ovary but he agreed to marry her within 2 weeks of time. He didn’t even hesitate to hurt me so hard to get marry that girl n left me by saying that we didn’t have any future. From the most priority list he puts me to block list within just a month. My only fault is that I’m a patient of thalassemia minor. There is no treatment nor any medicine that can cure it. I’m just broken into pieces. Can’t sleep well. I’m trying hard to accept it n to get out of it but somehow I got stuck over there. Is there a very big reason for rejecting me like this ?