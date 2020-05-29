M28!! Thodi si simple aur thodein complicated situation h!! Problem etni si hai ki aab woh life m nhi h, kehno ko toh bahoot pehle ja chuki h life se(precisely 9 years), magar uske ehsaas ne saans lene bhi muskil kr dia h. takleef hootein h aur na chah k bhi hootein h. the remedy is to move on and I wish to do so..magar sayad bakiyo ki tarah even I don’t think I know how to move on!! Bachpan ka pyaar sayad baadein hojane pe hone wale pyaar se alag hota h isliye sayad sab move on hojate h aur humne chakravue se nikalne toh sikha hi nhi bus ghus gaaye!! Aissa nhi h ki try nhi kia ; apni aap ko busy rakhne k liye kitabo ka sahara lia, uske baad career k liye apni effort daal dia aur even kuch stupid se suggestions k wajah se kuch aur galat logo pe apna time barbad kia!! I want to move on, but its been years ; graduation fir post graduation, fir job, fir khud ka business, last year car aur iss year ghar le lia !! hain na perfect story meri bus ek chiz ko overcome na kr saka woh h yeh “takleef” jo saalo se chali aa rhi h mere saath ! there seems to be a void and that is causing the pain. Woh kisi aur k saath khush hogai aur hum kabhi use izhar bhi nhi kr sake, socha aisse hi shi h. jab woh kisi k saath relationship m aayi toh use jada baate aur mujhse kum hootein hootein khatam hi hogai…its been 2 years and bus fb pe ek dusre k pics ko like kr dete h. aata tha pehle kabhi kabhi calls but use alag bhi toh hona tha isliye calls ko disconnect kr k I used to text “ busy!! In a meeting”! woh bhi sayad samaj gayi hogi ki I m trying to ignore isliye call krna band kr dia hoga. Aab hai lockdown and a random thought did struck my mind ki kaisey khatam kro takleef ko!! Aisse toh hamesha nhi chal sakta. Any suggestions?? Terms and condition applied for suggestions * – I don’t want her back in my life – I don’t want to confess my love to her – People willing to help me out, do comment!! i would really appreciate the effort!!