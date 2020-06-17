Celebrity chats
Abhishek Bachchan, Bollywood starkid of actor Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan made his acting debut in the year 2000 with J. P. Dutta’s war film Refugee which did pretty well on screen. His first business victories accompanied the 2004 films Dhoom and Run, which changed his profession opportunities. Abhishek has engaged the crowd with some astounding movies like Yuva, Sarkar, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Guru, Bunty Aur Babli, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Dostana, Bol Bachchan, Paa, Dhoom, Manmarziyaan and the sky is the limit from there. As Abhishek will be finishing 20 years in this industry on 30th June, Abhishek has been sharing posts of his movies and calling it #RoadTo20.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Aishwarya and Abhishek have been married for 12 years now and the two never fails to drop major couple goals. Recently, Abhishek has shared a brief look at his remarkable films which released in the year 2005. Sharing a video where we can see the banners of Bunty Aur Babli, Sarkar, Dus, Antarmahal and Bluffmaster, the actor stated, “#RoadTo20 Year-2005 The year the conduits opened! #Buntyaurbabli #Sarkar #Dus #Antarmahal #Bluffmaster Wow. Every one of these movies in a year. Any entertainer will disclose to you that it is a fantasy of their dream to act with “The Amitabh Bachchan”, in 2005 this fan got not one but rather two chances.”

#RoadTo20 Year-2005 The year the flood gates opened! #Buntyaurbabli #Sarkar #Dus #Antarmahal #Bluffmaster Wow. All these films in a year. Any actor will tell you that it is a dream of theirs to act with “The Amitabh Bachchan”, in 2005 this fan got not one but two opportunities. There is so much to share about all the films I did in 2005… perhaps, some other time and some other medium. For now, as I reminisce… I’m eternally grateful to get the opportunity to be a part of these films. Never had I imagined that I would be a part of even one “career defining movie” ( you always hope ) to be a part of 5, that too in the same year is unbelievable! @amitabhbachchan

He included, “There is such a great amount to share pretty much all the movies I did in 2005… maybe, later and some other medium. For the present, as I think back… I’m everlastingly thankful to persuade the chance to be a piece of these movies. Never had I envisioned that I would be a piece of even one “Career defining movie” ( you generally trust ) to be a piece of 5, that too around the same time is amazing! @amitabhbachchan.”

SHWETA and Abhishek visit me on set of Amar Akbar Anthony .. shooting song ‘My name is Anthony Gonsalves’ .. at Holiday Inn Ball Room .. this pic on the beach front .. 43 YEARS of AAA , today .. !!! When Man ji came to narrate the idea to me .. and told me the Title .. I thought he had lost it .. at a time in the 70’s when film titles revolved around Behen Bhabhi and Beti , this one was so out of place .. BUT .. It is reported that it did a business of 7.25 cr at that time .. inflation adjusted it crosses collections of Bahubali 2 .. say the sayers who do calculations 😟😟 But fact is it did massive business .. did 25 weeks in 25 theatres in Mumbai alone .. or so they say .. Doesn’t happen now … gone are those days !!

For the unenlightened, Abhishek worked with the megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the year 2005 in films like Bunty Aur Babli and Sarkar. Bunty Aur Babli released on 27 May 2005, Sarkar discharged on first July 2005, Antarmahal on 28 October, Dus on eighth July and Buffmaster on 16 December.

