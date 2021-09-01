Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin Recalls How He And Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali Bonded Over Their Hindu College Roots

Even after appearing in the supporting cast, Chhichhore actor, Tahir Raj Bhasin has made his mark in the Hindi film industry. The actor recently recalled his college days and the fun he used to have with his friends. From bunking classes to rehearsing for Ibtida, the dramatic society, he revealed all about his memorable days from his alma matter, Hindu college.

On being asked if he still visits Hindu College (where he studied) when he comes to Delhi. He replied, “I do visit North Campus on every odd trip I make to Delhi. Literally, going down memory lane has a distinct charm! The campus has changed in so many ways and in so many other ways it hasn’t. A drive to college always takes me back to 2006, which was a more carefree time of dreams and discoveries that in so many ways has shaped who I am today.”

He also talked about the societies he’s been part of, in his college days. The 34-year old actor said, “I was a part of the dramatics (Ibtida) and choreography society. I learned as much from these as I did in class. We used to be in rehearsals all the time and very often bunked classes. I once told a professor that I couldn’t attend classes but I was in the library studying for a full week, only to have him walk into the college theatre on the eighth day and catch me at the rehearsal, where I had been the entire time! It sounds funny now, but at that time it was incredibly scary.”

He further added, “I was a total backbench-chiller in school, but transitioned to someone who was not just a backbencher but also up-to-date academically as I went through college. Attendance, during the time of my batch, started getting marked for internal assessment and this meant handling both extracurricular and academics side by side, to survive in college.”

On being asked to speak about his college romances, the actor replied, “Of course! I have romantic stories, but none that I can speak of in the papers (laughs)! College romances are the best, and when they happen with the backdrop of dramatics societies performing during college festival season… that’s the stuff movies are made of!”

On a concluding note, the actor also recalled his meeting with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali who also happens to be an alumnus of Hindu college. “I met Imtiaz Ali at a social function, and we instantly connected to our Hindu College roots! He even gave me a college tie pin that he had from an alumni meet that he’d recently attended in Delhi. A lot of DU alumni, especially members of theatre societies moved to Mumbai, and it’s very special to have an unspoken bond that lasts years after we have passed out, regardless of whether one was from the same college or batch. Just the mention of DU has an instant flashback and connect.”

Tahir is known for his conscious film choices. In the past, he has revealed that he wants to grow with every film he does. Bhasin debuted on the silver screen with Yash Raj Films’ Rani Mukerji- starrer, Mardaani in 2014. He played an antagonist in the movie and made his presence felt because of his acting chops. The actor will be next seen playing veteran cricketer Sunil Gavaskar in Kabir Khan’s ’83.