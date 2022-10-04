Adipurush: BJP Leader Lambasts Makers For ‘Misrepresentation of Ramayana’, Calls Out Saif Ali Khan’s Look

The teaser of the much-hyped film Adipurush starring pan-India star Prabhas alongside Saif Ali Khan was launched recently. In the first glimpse of the magnum opus based on Ramayana, we see Prabhas playing Raghava, Saif Ali Khan appearing as Lankesh, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Sunny Singh portraying Lakshmana.

Though it has received a thumbs up from many, a certain section of audience has condemned it for its bad visual effects. And now adding to the same negative response is BJP spokesperson Malavika Avinash’s views on the teaser.

Malavika, who is also an actress, slammed the filmmaker Om Raut by stating that he has portrayed the whole epic in a wrong way. Not only this, she also criticised Saif’s look as Raavan.

She stated, “Ramayana is who we were and it represents this nation, its civilisation and its people. So no one can take it for granted, let alone a film director. I am angry by this misrepresentation. I am saddened by the fact that the director let alone researching the Valmiki’s Ramayana, Kamba Ramayana or Tulsidasa’s Ramayana, or the umpteen numbers of interpretations of Ramayana that are available across board as far as Thailand where they do beautiful performances of the Ramayana. The least he could have done is gone back and researched our own films; there are so many Kannada films, Telugu films, Tamil films, which show how Raavana looked.”

“He could have just looked up NT Rama Rao or Dr Rajkumar in ‘Bhookailasa’ or any of these great actors, SV Ranga Rao in ‘Sampoorna Ramayana’, to understand how Raavana looked. The Raavana in the photograph that I see floating around is a guy who looks nothing Indian, who has blue eye makeup and is wearing leather jackets. This is our history they are representing; they cannot do it in the guise of creative liberty,” added Malavika.

The KGF 2 actress also took to Twitter to express her concern about Adipurush. She penned, “Ravana, a Shiva-Bhakta Brahmin from Lanka had mastered the 64 arts! Jaya(Vijay) who was guarding Vaikunta descended as Ravana owing to a curse! This may be a Turkish tyrant but is not Ravana! Bollywood, Stop misrepresenting our Ramayana/History!Ever heard of the legend NTRamaRao?”

Let us tell you that netizens are badly trolling the first teaser of Adipurush. As soon as it dropped online, ‘AdipurushDisappoints’ started trending on Twitter. Netizens felt it to be an animated or cartoon film. Some even said it is better to watch kids show Chota Bheem or Power Rangers instead of this movie.

Others were not convinced with Saif’s look as Lankesh as according to them he looked more like Khilji. An aghasted fan even stated that the Japanese anime on Ramayana is more worthy watching than the teaser of Adipurush.