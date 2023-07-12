Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday Spotted Holding Each Other in Lisbon: Fans Declare Them Cute Couple

The rumoured relationship between Bollywood actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday has been the talk of the town for a while now. While they have kept their romance under wraps, recent photographs from their outing in Lisbon have ignited speculation among fans. With fans swooning over their chemistry and adorable moments together, it seems that Aditya and Ananya have finally captured the spotlight. Let’s delve into the details of their recent rendezvous and the hints that have led fans to believe they are indeed an item.

The Lisbon Connection

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were recently photographed in Lisbon, where they were seen spending quality time together. The couple’s appearance at a popular tourist spot in the city, with Aditya holding Ananya by her arms as they gazed towards the horizon, has further fueled the speculation surrounding their relationship. Social media platforms were abuzz with fans expressing their excitement over this seemingly romantic escapade.

The Koffee with Karan Hints

Fans’ suspicions about Aditya and Ananya’s relationship were initially sparked during an episode of the popular talk show, Koffee with Karan. Host Karan Johar had indirectly hinted at something brewing between the two actors at his 50th birthday party. Ananya had admitted her admiration for Aditya, calling him “hot.” However, she promptly stopped Karan from revealing any more details, leaving fans curious and eager to know more.

Public Appearances and Shared Moments

Since the Koffee with Karan episode, Aditya and Ananya have been spotted together on several occasions, further adding to the speculation. Ananya’s presence at the screening of Aditya’s project, The Night Manager, showcased her support for her alleged beau. Additionally, the duo walked the ramp together for Manish Malhotra’s fashion show and even attended the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final in Doha. These public appearances have consistently fueled the rumour mill.

Upcoming Projects

While fans are excited about Aditya and Ananya’s alleged relationship, both actors are also making waves in their professional lives. Aditya received accolades for his performance in The Night Manager, showcasing his versatility as an actor. On the other hand, Ananya has a busy year ahead with projects like Dream Girl 2, starring alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, in which she shares the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Furthermore, Ananya has been working on her debut OTT series, Call Me Bae, which adds another feather to her cap.

Fans Declare Them a Cute Couple

With the recent photographs from Lisbon making rounds on social media, fans have taken to various platforms to express their opinions. The endearing moments captured between Aditya and Ananya have left fans gushing over their chemistry, with many declaring them a cute couple. As the news spreads like wildfire, fans eagerly anticipate an official confirmation or statement from the duo.

Conclusion

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have become the centre of attention with their recent outing in Lisbon. While they have maintained secrecy about their relationship, the affectionate moments captured in the photographs have left fans speculating about their romantic involvement. As fans eagerly await further developments, the undeniable chemistry between Aditya and Ananya has undoubtedly made them a topic of fascination within the entertainment industry and among their ardent admirers.