After Deepika Padukone, Sunny Leone Receives Backlash For Flaunting Her Body In Saffron Bikini Near Beach!

The controversy surrounding Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone’s saffron-colored bikini in recently released song ‘Besharam Rang’ from upcoming film ‘Pathaan’ did not even die down that the Adult star Sunny Leone shared sensuous video of herself doing a photoshoot in the same colored two-piece near a beach.

In the clip that is going increasingly viral on social media, Leone is seen in a bold saffron colored dress. She is giving sultry poses to the camera with ocean waves in the backdrop.

Take a look at her post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

The video created a ruckus on internet. While some started trolling the actress for her choice of clothes and questioned people who are objecting Pathaan’s track to start a boycott campaign against Sunny too, some praised her beauty by dropping fire emojis in the comments section. “Bhavnaahat gang dekho, yeh bhi same color cloth hai, Boycott sunny kab se trend karana hai?” wrote one user. Another said, “She is insulting saffron.”

For the unversed, Sunny Leone made her acting debut in the year 2012 with the film ‘Jism’. After this film, he never looked back. She is currently seen as a host on ‘MTV Splitsvilla X4’. Talking about her upcoming project, she will soon be seen in the film ‘Helen’.

As far as ‘Besharam Rang Row’, the song is receiving flak from various Hindu organizations. They are accusing the makers for spreading vulgarity and destroying Indian culture with such tracks. The release of ‘Pathaan’ on January 25, 2023 is also being stopped in some states of India.

Pathaan will mark the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan after a hiatus of four years. It is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.