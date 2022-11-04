Akshay Kumar To Play ‘Shivaji’ In His Marathi Debut, Director Calls Him ‘Perfect For Role’!

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his Marathi debut in Mahesh Manjrekar’s next release based on Shivaji. The actor will play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in film titled Vedat Marathe Vir Daudale Saat.

This film, directed by Wasim Qureshi, is based on the story of seven brave warriors whose sole purpose is to make Shivaji Maharaj’s Swaraj dream come true and write one of the most glorious pages in history.

Filming of Mahurat took place on Wednesday in Mumbai, with Maharashtra Prime Minister Eknat Shinde and MNS Director Raj Thackery in attendance. The announcement comes days after Akshay’s fifth film of the year Ram Setu was released. In the film, he is depicted as an archaeologist on a mission to save ancient structures.

Akshay said on the event about his Marathi debut, “This is a dream come true for me. I think it’s a huge responsibility to portray Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the big screen. I was surprised when Raj asked me for this role. I was very pleased to play this role, and it must have been a dream. Also, this is my first time working with Director Mahesh Manjrekar and it will be an experience.”

Mahesh Manjrekar said that this film is his dream project that he has been working on for the last seven years because it requires a lot of research. “This is the biggest and greatest Marathi film ever made, and by releasing it all over the country, we hope people will get to know the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja, the most powerful Hindu king. We are very fortunate that Akshay Kumar has taken on the role of Shivaji Maharaj. I think he is perfect for the role,”

Maharashtra CM Eknat Shinde also gave his wishes to this film saying, “We support Marathi Cinema and Raj Thackeray also supports Cinema.”