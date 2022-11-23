Alia Bhatt Is Concerned About Raising Her Child In The Public Eye; Says, “I Feel Very Protective”

Alia Bhatt can be visible in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in 2023 she will make her Hollywood debut with the film heart Of Stone.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl this month. Saying the information the couple said that they may be ‘bursting with love’ and are blessed and obsessed parents. But, this year has been busy and eventful for Alia Bhatt as she had lower back-to-back 4 releases in 2022 and also get married. Currently, in an interview, the Brahmastra actress opened up about elevating her child within the public eye.

Talking to Marie Claire’s mag, Alia stated that she is a ‘little concerned about ‘bringing up a toddler within the public eye’.

“I’m a little concerned about bringing up a child in the public eye. I communicate about it with my friends, my own family, and my husband a lot. I don’t want there to be a kind of, intrusion into my baby’s life. Because at the cease of the day, I’ve chosen this direction, however perhaps my child may not want to select this direction while she or he grows up…So that’s something that I sense very protective about,” she said even as speaking to Marie Claire.

She similarly mentioned if her daughter wants to pursue appearing. “I don’t think that’s something that I will put together and plan for. I don’t want to have any fixed ideas of how I want that to be. Because why must I’ve any expectancies and then be met with any unhappiness or elation or something of that sort? So that they want the slate blank, a bit,” Alia advised Marie Claire.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt became ultimately seen in Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. She has a group of movies lined up for the following 12 months.

She may be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in 2023. She will be able to reunite along with her Gully Boy co-celebrity Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar will go back as a director for this film. The megastar forged has already wrapped up taking pictures for the film.