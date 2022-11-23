Shahid Kapoor Teases His Wife Mira Rajput Asking Her About His ‘Hairy Legs’; Watch Video

Shahid Kapoor posted a video in which he shows funny jokes with his wife Mira Rajput. Mira declined to answer the question why the actor doesn’t like her “hairy legs”. Mira was annoyed, but at the same time she smiled.

In the video, Shahid appears with a rude expression on his face. He asked Mira, “What is your favorite thing about me, Mira?” she replied: “me.” When he saw her, she changed her answer and said: “Finally, when you finally wears your jeans.” Shahid teased her and asked back, “Why don’t you like my legs?”Many fans also commented saying cutest couple.

Mira, unable to contain her laughter, refused to answer. Stop it, Shahid. He said. After sharing the video, Shahid tagged Mira and said, “This is about my laagzzz! Not @mira.kapoor.”

Mira Rajput has yet to respond to Shahid Kapoor’s post, but the video has caught the attention of her fans and friends. Actor Raashi Khanna commented, “Hahahaha so cute!” “Always the cutest,” added one fan.

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015. They also have a daughter, Misha, who was born in 2016. In 2018, the couple had a son, Zayn. The couple continues to make fun of each other with funny posts on social networks.

Shahid was recently seen with Mrunal Thakur in Jersey of Gautam Tinnuri. He is currently working on several projects. He has Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming action movie Bloody Dad. She will soon make her OTT debut in the upcoming Raj and DK Farzi web series alongside Vijay Sethupathy.