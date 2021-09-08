Alia Bhatt finished shooting for her next project Darling’s, which also marks her debut as a film producer. The film also stars Vijay Verma, Shefali Shah, and Roshan Mathew along with Alia. Sharing BTS moments from the film The actress wrote in her post ‘Darlings, It’s a wrap!! We have done our best to make a frame that we are hoping you will love! See you at the movies.’

The film has been co-produced by Shahrukh and Gauri Khan Red Chillies Entertainment. Darling is a Bollywood drama movie directed by Jasmeet K Reen.

The cast and crew celebrated the completion of the film with a sweet surprise by cutting cakes together. They took to social media to share the news along with some adorable pictures and videos of the rap featuring Alia Bhatt, Vijay Verma, and director Jasmeet K Reen.

Alia Bhatt announced the association with the project earlier this year. She wrote in an Instagram post ‘This one special. Announcing Darlings, my first ever production under Eternal Sunshine in association with my favorite Shahrukh Khan’s Red Chillies entertainment.’ SRK and Aliya ko starred in the film Dear Zindagi. In March 2021, Alia announced her production house Eternal Sunshine.

Alia Bhatt has a busy schedule this year with several films releases lined up full stop her upcoming projects include Ayan Mukherjee fantasy trilogy Brahmastra co-starring with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. And SS Rajamouli RRR with Ram Charan, Jr. NTR and Ajay Devgan. She will also be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi which has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

She was last seen in Sadak 2 ko starting with Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Pooja Bhatt. She will also star in Farhan Akhtar Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. and Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.