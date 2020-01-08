Ambani family Welcomes New Members, Shloka Mehta, And Anand Parimal; Check Out The Images Of Reliance Annual Day

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6-XGoCJPyz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In the last decade, Reliance and Ambani both have bagged a lot of cherished memories and there’s a lot to be grateful for them! They have created memories of the lifetime and reached a zenith on their professional fronts. Ambani’s family never leaves a chance to be grateful to God for making them what they are today. They can be seen often taking blessings from God before any auspicious occasion or hosting grand poojas at their residence.The last two years were the golden years for the Ambani Family. They not only succeeded professionally but personally also. They had officially added two new members in their clan. Isha Ambani, on December 12, 2018, had exchanged wedding vows with the love of her life, Anand Parimal. She added Parimal to her name. Celebrations were not over at this. Her twin Akash Ambani and his childhood friend, Shloka Mehta also got married in a grand wedding ceremony on March 9, 2019.With a warm welcome to 2020, Ambanis also celebrated Reliance Family Day. They had greeted the new employees of Reliance Group and their families at a glittering ceremony in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Many celebrities attended Reliance Family Day, it marked the tenth anniversary of the Reliance Foundation. Isha proudly revealed that their Reliance family has grown to 6.5 lakh to which Akash continued that their family has grown too, since last Family Day Celebrations. Isha replied, “Shloka and Anand, a very warm welcome to your first Reliance Family Day.”Nita Ambani looked graceful and elegant as always in a heavily embroidered pink outfit. Isha carried a pastel-colored outfit that had floral embroidery. Shloka looked simply gorgeous in less embroidered attire. Ambani men chose to wear black suits for the event. They too were the center of attraction in their classic looks.