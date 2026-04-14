Amitabh Bachchan Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Asha Bhosle: “Her Soul Will Live On…”

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan expressed deep sadness upon Asha Bhosle’s passing. He always shared an emotional tribute to the legendary singer with great respect. She died at 92 due to multiple organ failure and breathed her last peacefully on April 12. Amitabh Bachchan wrote a deeply emotional blog after the death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away in Mumbai at the age of ninety-two. He called her death the loss of an entire era and praised her versatility and timeless voice. Bachchan also visited her home to pay his respects, joining many celebrities and fans in honouring her memory. Her music will inspire future generations around the world.

The entire nation mourns the loss of legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on April 12 at the age of ninety-two. Her son Anand Bhosle announced the sad news during a media interaction, while doctors later confirmed that she died due to multiple organ failure. Many Indian celebrities visited her Mumbai residence to pay their final respects. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan also shared an emotional tribute to her through a heartfelt post on his blog, remembering her remarkable life and musical legacy. Her voice will inspire generations.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Tribute to Asha Bhosle

On his Tumblr blog, Amitabh Bachchan shared his deep sadness and grief after the recent sudden passing of Asha Tai. “An entire era .. an incredible .. a phenomenal, astounding, prodigious , presence … lost yesterday .. the iconic, legendary Asha Bhosle ji , has left us .. In immense grief ..”

The actor from Kalki 2898 AD said that Asha Tai, who could bring life to every song she sang, is now in heaven. He said the great singer left behind a huge collection of music for everyone. At the end of his message, Big B always wrote with deep respect. “The body has left us .. but her soul shall remain forever with us .. Her voice – the soul, shall ever be immortalised .. In immense grief.”

Nationwide Grief and Official State Honours

Asha Bhosle’s death led to tributes from people in arts, politics, sports, and public life. attended her funeral. Her body was kept at her Lower Parel home for viewing, then taken in a procession to Shivaji Park. She was cremated with full state honours as crowds chanted “Asha Tai amar rahe” and lined streets and rooftops for a last glimpse.

A Deep Musical Bond

Bhosle’s voice featured in many of Bachchan’s films, including romantic songs like “Pehle Pehle Pyaar Ki” and “Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani” from The Great Gambler, as well as playful tracks like “Janu Meri Jaan” from Shaan. Their collaborations crossed genres, showing her versatility he deeply admired. This long association added a personal touch to his tribute today.

About Asha Bhosle

Meanwhile, Asha Bhosle sang over 12,000 songs in her long career of eight decades. She became the first Indian singer nominated at the Grammy Awards. She married Ganpatrao Bhosle and had three children, Anand, Hemant, and Varsha. Later, in 1980, she married R. D. Burman. Her siblings include Lata Mangeshkar, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar, and Meena Khadikar. We at Zoom pray for her soul to rest in peace. She will be remembered for her beautiful voice and timeless songs loved by many people.