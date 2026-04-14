Taniya Chatterjee Claims Yuzvendra Chahal Messaged Her “You Are Cute”; Internet Reacts

Actress and digital content creator Taniya Chatterjee has sparked a fresh social media buzz after claiming that Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal sent her a direct message on Instagram. Speaking to paparazzi, Taniya alleged that the leg-spinner had messaged her saying, “You are cute.” She even went on to show her Instagram DM inbox, adding fuel to the already viral moment.

Taniya Chatterjee

Taniya Chatterjee’s Claims Shocks Internet

Taniya, known for her appearances in shows like Gandi Baat and Titliyan, appeared amused as she highlighted the message, which quickly caught the internet’s attention. As soon as the clip surfaced online, it spread rapidly across platforms, drawing mixed reactions from netizens. While some found the situation entertaining, others criticized Chahal, questioning his focus and priorities.

Taniya Chatterjee’s Post

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Several users even linked the incident to his recent absence from international cricket, with comments suggesting that the cricketer has been in the news more for off-field reasons than on-field performances. Since his reported divorce from Dhanashree Verma in 2025, Yuzvendra Chahal has frequently been the subject of relationship rumors and social media speculation.

Taniya Chatterjee

However, it’s important to note that Chahal has not issued any official statement regarding Tania Chatterjee’s claim so far. Despite the off-field chatter, Chahal remains a significant figure in Indian cricket. Although he hasn’t featured in the national team since 2023, he was part of India’s victorious squad in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Taniya Chatterjee

In the IPL circuit, he continues to shine as one of the leading wicket-takers. Currently representing the Punjab Kings in the 2026 season, Chahal is still regarded as one of the most dependable spinners in the league. While the viral claim has certainly grabbed headlines, the absence of any confirmation or denial from Chahal leaves the situation open-ended.