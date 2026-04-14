Kunickaa Sadanand Confirms Split of Nagma Mirajkar & Awez Darbar After ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Buzz

Speculation surrounding the relationship between social media star Nagma Mirajkar and dancer-creator Awez Darbar has finally been addressed. After weeks of rumors, actress and fellow contestant Kunickaa Sadanand has confirmed that the couple has parted ways. In a recent chat with one of the media houses, Kunickaa opened up about the situation, expressing both sadness and understanding.

Nagma Mirajkar & Awez Darbar

Kunickaa Confirmed Split

“It is quite emotional because I shared a wonderful bond with both of them. I love them both dearly,” she said, confirming that Nagma and Awez are no longer together. Her statement comes after fans noticed several signs of trouble, most notably Awez’s absence from Nagma’s birthday celebration, which sparked widespread speculation online.

Kunickaa Sadanand

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Rumors of romance between Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar date back to 2019, when their chemistry on social media platforms caught fans’ attention. Their relationship became official during their stint on Bigg Boss 19, where Awez’s on-air proposal to Nagma quickly went viral. Post the show, Nagma had even hinted at the possibility of marriage, making their breakup all the more surprising for fans.

Nagma Mirajkar & Awez Darbar

The first major hint came during Awez’s birthday celebration in March, where Nagma’s absence didn’t go unnoticed. Adding to the mystery, Awez had then said, “We’ll sit and talk about everything properly later… there are many things to discuss.” This cryptic statement only fueled speculation, which has now been confirmed.

Nagma Mirajkar & Awez Darbar

Both Nagma and Awez had relatively short journeys on Bigg Boss 19, with Nagma getting evicted in the third week and Awez exiting soon after. The season was eventually won by Gaurav Khanna, who defeated finalists Farhana Bhatt and Praneet More. The breakup has left fans emotional, especially those who followed their journey from social media to reality television.