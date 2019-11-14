Amrita Singh Is Upset With Sara and Kartik’s Increasing Attachment While They Plan To Celebrate New Year Together

Sara Ali Khan has managed to make a mark in the industry in a very short time. She made her first appearance on the national television in September last year and has been making headlines ever since. She has come out as a very down to earth person and has been acted in two movies since. She did Kedarnath and Simbaa and was loved in both. We still remember the first time, we had spotted Sara on the ‘Koffee couch’ (Koffee With Karan Season -6) with her daddy, Saif and within a few minutes, we had fallen for her bindass attitude.

Now, looks like her mother, Amrita is not really happy about spontaneous nature. Also, the increasing attachment of Sara and Kartik is becoming a thing to worry for Amrita. According to the latest reports by Bollywood Hungama, “Amrita feels now is the time for her daughter to consolidate her career and not get distracted by matters of the heart. Sara, on the other hand, is way too spontaneous to make calculated career decisions. She thinks with her heart. And her heart tells her it’s okay to mix work with a personal life.”

Let’s give you a quick recap, it all started when Sara Ali Khan openly declared on Koffee with Karan that she has a crush on Kartik Aaryan and just when we were expecting their romance to kickstart, Kartik was spotted on a dinner date with SOTY 2 debutante Ananya Pandey. But the couple maintained their “just friends” stance.

But then came reports that Kartik is dating his Love Aaj Kal co-star Sara Ali Khan. The two seemed to be pretty serious about each other. From their adorable social media PDA to secret outings to Facetiming each other when they were not together Kartik and Sara seem to be a match made in heaven. But a while back we have informed you that the much-in-love couple has decided to call it quits.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan is currently is busy shooting for her third film Coolie No.1 co-starring Varun Dhawan.