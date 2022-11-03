Anjum Fakih Gives Shraddha Arya The Right To Touch Her Ti**ies Along With A Strong Message; Checkout!

Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular shows on Indian Television. The characters in the program have impeccable on-screen as well as off-screen chemistry. Shraddha Arya (aka Preeta) and Anjum Fakih (aka Shrishti) play siblings on the show. The two are thick friends in real life. They keep goofing around each other on the sets. And through their social media, the duo of Shraddha and Anjum share some funny and relatable videos also. The latest photos of them are setting the temperature ablaze.

Recently, Fakih took to her social media handle to drop a series of bold mirror selfies with Arya. In the pictures, the two looked absolutely stunning. While Shraddha donned a white off-shoulder outfit, Anjum could be seen sporting a black bralette which she layered with a blue denim jacket. In the caption, Anjum left a strong message, “None had the courage so far, None has nudged like thee, None has raised a bar so far, None has this audacity, It might be inappropriate for some, Some might question my dignity, But all I know with love so far, You have all the rights on my titties, (Sorry for the worst rhyme ever), But I love thee @sarya12 (sic)”

One of the snaps in which Shraddha is seen holding Anjum’s breasts left the internet divided. Some got mesmerised by the looks of these beauties while others bashed them for crossing their limits.

“Had kar dii aapnee had kardii aapne”, wrote one user. Another penned, “Shraddha Ne Anjum ke chest per Hath raka h aur shraddha arya ne khud ke chest per bhi Jab Shradha aur anjum se kapde sambhalte Nahin Hai To Aise kapde pehnate Kyon Ho.” A third netizen stated, “Duniya ki sabse ghatiya aurat thu tere muh pe haazar laanat.” “Hath kahan hai”, questioned another user. A user lashed out, “Tum dono jitni sansakri tv me khud ko dikhati ho real utni badi nude ho sarm to bech di h ghatya log ho.”

For the unversed, Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off series of Kumkum Bhagya that went on air in 2017. The show is backed by Ekta Kapoor and stars Shakti Arora, Manit Joura, Roohi Chaturvedi, Sanjay Ghagnani, and Supriya Shukla among others.