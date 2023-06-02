Anushka Sharma Enjoys A Romantic Coffee Date With Husband Virat Kohli In London; Checkout Viral Pic!

Anushka Sharma was spotted in London with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, shortly after making her stunning Cannes debut. The couple’s pictures from their trip have gone viral. Checkout viral pics!

The couple is currently spending time together in the United Kingdom ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final.

A photo of them enjoying a coffee date is now making the rounds on the Internet.

The couple was recently spotted at Mumbai airport on their way to London. Virat and Anushka’s picture from a London cafe has now gone viral, and is simply irresistible.

The couple reunited in London after the Band Baja Baraat actress made her Cannes debut.

Anushka and Virat enjoy spending time in London at London’s L’ETO cafe as evidenced by their photos. In the new photo, the couple is seen sipping coffee at a cafe.

Anushka is seen wearing a white t-shirt with a beige jacket. She finished off her look with chic accessories and cool sunglasses.

A denim jacket paired with a t-shirt was Virat’s outfit. His nerdy glasses completed his ensemble.

They look absolutely adorable in the photo. A lucky fan ran into them and captured the moment on camera.

Meanwhile, Anushka recently made her Cannes 2023 debut. She travelled to France to attend the Cannes Film Festival after flying to London with her husband.

She turned heads in a stunning gown. Virat was smitten by Anushka’s appearance. Virat was seen showering love on the photos as soon as she revealed her new look on social media.

Her intimate wedding to cricketer Virat Kohli was held in Italy in 2017 after they had dated for many years. In January 2021, they welcomed their first child, Vamika.

On Professional Front

Anushka was last seen in Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She recently appeared in Qala, a film starring Triptii Dimri and Babil Khan.

She will next be seen in Chakda ‘Xpress. Jhulan Goswami, a former Indian cricketer, will be played by the actress. It will be her first film appearance since Vamika’s birth.

on the other hand, Virat will compete in next week’s World Test Championship final in London.