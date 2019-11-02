Anushka Sharma Gets A Relief Hug From Hubby Virat Kohli, Calls Him ‘The Light That Never Goes Out; Check Out

Share

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses in India. The actress made her debut in the film industry with the King Khan of Bollywood aka, Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in the year 2008, after which Anushka received a lot of fandoms and ended up wins the Filmfare Award for Best Actress nomination.

Talking about her love life, Anushka dated cricketer, Virat Kohli quite for a while and the rumor of their relationship was sparking all over the internet. The couple has gone through a lot of controversies together and stands strong in any thick and thin situations. The couple got married in Italy on 11 December 2017.

Recently, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram and shared a picture with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. The two look super adorable together. Alongside the picture, she wrote a caption as, “There is the Light that never goes out.” The lovebirds can be seen standing right in front of a neon sign. Anushka can be spotted wearing a vibrant off-shoulder top and distressed denim, on the other hand, Virat is dressed up casually in a Tee and jeans.

View this post on Instagram There is a light that never goes out ♥️ A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Nov 1, 2019 at 4:05am PDT

Meanwhile, on Thursday, The actress took to her Instagram handle and posted her reaction on the allegations made by former cricketer Farokh Engineer on her.

Farokh Engineer, had claimed that the actress is getting all the attention and cups of tea is served to her by the members of the selection committee to which the actress has a hilarious response, she said- to those who don’t know, I drink coffee.

Meanwhile, Anushka had also written a note and shared the same on her social media account. To the allegations to her favoritism made against her.

She wrote,” I have always believed that maintaining silence on false and fabricated news and stories against one is the best way to deal with your detractors. This is how I have handled my career for 11 years now. I always saw the dignity and truth embedded in the shadow of my silence. Today, I have decided to speak up because someone’s silence cannot be taken as their weakness. I am not and will not be a pawn to be used by anyone’s thoughts or beliefs or agendas and next time you want to use my name to discredit someone or the board or even my husband, do it with facts and proof & leave me OUT of it.” And for the record, I drink coffee.